Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Shares of CGC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.60). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
