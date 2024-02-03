Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.60). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 94.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

