Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$2.82

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cronos Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Cronos Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

