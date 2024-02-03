Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$2.82

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
