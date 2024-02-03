Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.10.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.