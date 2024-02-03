Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 3125348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Savannah Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.99. The firm has a market cap of £34.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,491.74). Corporate insiders own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

