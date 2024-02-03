SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.
SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.