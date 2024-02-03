SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

