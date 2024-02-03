Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger stock remained flat at $49.00 on Friday. 19,020,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

