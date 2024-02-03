Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $64.61.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

