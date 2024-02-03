Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.34 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.02.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

