Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $812.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

