Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 569.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

