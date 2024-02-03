Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

SCHE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,800. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

