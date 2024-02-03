Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 5,360,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,811. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

