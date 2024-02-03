Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $36,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 713,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,314. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

