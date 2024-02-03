Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

