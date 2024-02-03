Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.85.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

