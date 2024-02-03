Scotiabank Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$46.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.56.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$39.47 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$39.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.32. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.7436441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

