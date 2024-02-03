SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Up 5.3%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 61,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

SEEEN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEEEN

In related news, insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 60,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,813.88). 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

