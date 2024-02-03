Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.
Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sensient Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
