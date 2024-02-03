Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

