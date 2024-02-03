ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Down 5.7%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.32. Approximately 68,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 169,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.