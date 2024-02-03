Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

