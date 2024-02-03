Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shell stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

