Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

