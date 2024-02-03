SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Trading Down 2.2%

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.59 and last traded at C$21.06. 1,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.54.

SIG Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.86.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

