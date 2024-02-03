Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $142.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

