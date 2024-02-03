Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

SLN stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $666.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.