Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $17.02 on Friday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 665,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

