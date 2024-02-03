Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB opened at $121.38 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

