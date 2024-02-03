Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

