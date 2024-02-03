Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given New C$19.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$18.25 to C$19.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.86.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:SKE opened at C$6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$556.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.03.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.