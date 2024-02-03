Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.