SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

