Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 383,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,712,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
