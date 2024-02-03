Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Up 5.6%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPO shares. TheStreet cut Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPO

Snap One Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Snap One by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 1,447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Snap One by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.