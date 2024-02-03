SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 348.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,970 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.52% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $38,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

