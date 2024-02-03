SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

