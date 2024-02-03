Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.