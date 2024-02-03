Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $917.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

