S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $454.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $457.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.