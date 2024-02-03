SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,236,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 807,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

