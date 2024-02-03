SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 224,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 116,478 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

