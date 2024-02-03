SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 79,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

