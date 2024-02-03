SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

