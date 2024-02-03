SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.63. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

