Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $274.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.58.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after acquiring an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
