Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

