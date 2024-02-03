Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $90.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.