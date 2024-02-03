Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWKGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.