Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker
In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.