Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

