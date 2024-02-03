Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.64.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.