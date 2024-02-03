State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 234.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

